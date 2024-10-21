Sunday Night Football: Russell Wilson throws for 264 yards as Steelers win 37-15

Russell Wilson threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns in his debut with the Steelers, leading Pittsburgh to a convincing 37-15 victory over the Jets.

It was the most passing yards by a Steelers quarterback in his debut with the team, topping the 249 that Earl Morrell threw for against Washington in 1957.

The Steelers improved to 5-2, while the Jets fell to 2-5.

Wilson missed the first six games with a calf injury, which he initially hurt in a conditioning test the day before training camp and then aggravated Sept. 4. Justin Fields went 4-2 in Wilson’s absence, but Fields averaged only 184.3 yards passing per game.

Wilson completed 16 of 29 passes for a 109.0 passer rating as the Steelers gained 409 yards.

George Pickens caught five passes for 111 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown. Van Jefferson, whose father is the receivers coach for the Jets, had a 4-yard touchdown reception.

The Steelers scored their most points of the season, with Najee Harris adding the exclamation point with a 10-yard touchdown run with 26 second left. Harris ran for 102 yards on 21 carries.

The Jets led 15-6 with 5:29 remaining in the first half and didn’t score again. New York had three of its first four second half drives end at the Pittsburgh 49, 17 and 25 on a punt, a blocked field goal and on downs.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions, both to cornerback Beanie Bishop, and both of which the Steelers converted into touchdowns. Rodgers was 24-of-39 for 276 yards with a touchdown.

The Jets made the move of the week in the NFL by trading for receiver Davante Adams, who caught three passes for 30 yards in an uneventful debut.

Jets running back Breece Hall had 12 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown and six receptions for 103 yards.