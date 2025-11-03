Sunday Night Football: Sam Darnold’s perfect first half has Seahawks up 31-7

Sam Darnold is putting on a show on Sunday night.

The Seahawks’ quarterback threw four touchdowns without an incompletion in the first half, leading Seattle to a dominant 31-7 lead at halftime.

Darnold threw a touchdown to cap each of Seattle’s first four possessions — a 4-yard strike to Tory Horton, a 25-yard pass to Tory Horton, a 26-yard pass to Elijah Arroyo, and a 60-yard pass to Cody White.

Jason Myers hit a 41-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter to give Seattle 31 points.

The quarterback started the game 16-of-16 for yards with his four TDs — good for a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Darnold had never completed even 15 consecutive passes in a game before Sunday night, according to the NBC broadcast.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the team with seven catches for 119 yards.

Seattle also got dominant play from its defense and special teams for much of the half. Safety Ty Okada made an outstanding interception off Jayden Daniels to set up the team’s second touchdown. Then a forced fumble on the kickoff allowed the Seahawks to score two TDs in 11 seconds with Darnold’s 26-yard scoring strike to Arroyo.

The Commanders didn’t get anything going offensively until late in the second quarter, when Daniels put Washington on the board with a 1-yard score with just 53 seconds on the clock. He finished the first half 7-of-11 for 64 yards with a pick. He also has the team lead with 37 rushing yards on seven carries with a TD.

Seattle is averaging a whopping 12.2 yards per play, totaling 330 yards in the first half. The Seahawks have 15 first downs and are 5-of-5 on third down.

On the other hand, Washington has nine first downs, 140 total yards, and is 2-of-6 on third down. The club is averaging 5.0 yards per play.

Seattle will receive the second-half kickoff.