Sunday Night Football: Talanoa Hufanga is active for Broncos-Commanders

The Broncos will have one of their key defenders on the field for Sunday’s matchup against the Commanders.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga is active for the game after he was added to the injury report earlier on Sunday with an illness.

Hufanga has recorded 76 total tackles with three for loss, nine passes defensed, and 2.0 sacks so far this season.

Denver’s inactives are tight end Nate Adkins, outside linebacker Jonah Elliss, offensive tackle Geron Christian, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, and defensive end Sai’vion Jones.

On the other side, Washington again will not have quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is recovering from an elbow injury. Safety Darnell Savage, linebacker Ale Kaho, long snapper Tyler Ott, offensive tackle Trent Scott, offensive tackle George Fant, and defensive end Jalyn Holmes are also inactive for the Commanders.