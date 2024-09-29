 Skip navigation
Sunday Night Football: Tyler Linderbaum active for Ravens-Bills

  
Published September 29, 2024 07:02 PM

The Ravens will have their starting center for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Tyler Linderbaum is active for the contest after he was questionable with a knee injury.

Linderbaum did not practice on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday, and was a full participant on Friday.

Baltimore’s inactives are guard Andrew Vorhees, defensive tackle Michael Pierce, center Nick Samac, safety Beau Brade, and receiver Devontez Walker.

Vorhees has an ankle injury and Pierce has a shoulder injury.

For the Bills, offensive lineman Will Clapp, linebacker Terrel Bernard, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, cornerback Taron Johnson, and safety Mike Edwards are inactive. Bernard is dealing with a pectoral injury and Johnson with a forearm injury.