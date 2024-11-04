Sunday Night Football: Vikings’ end two-game skid with 21-13 win over Colts

The Vikings, who were on a two-game losing streak, needed a win in the worst way Sunday night. They had a will and found a way.

Sam Darnold threw three touchdown passes; Justin Jefferson went over 100 yards; and the Vikings defense kept the Colts out of the end zone. Minnesota, which trailed 7-0 at halftime, won 21-13.

The Vikings improved to 6-2, while the Colts fell to 4-5.

Minnesota had 194 yards in the first half, but Darnold threw an interception with the Vikings at the Indianapolis 16 and Will Reichard missed two field goals, including one in the red zone. Reichard was dealing with a quad issue, according to the NBC broadcast.

The Vikings scored three touchdowns on their first five possessions of the second half.

Darnold completed 28 of 34 passes for 290 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Jefferson caught seven passes for 137 yards and threw a 22-yard pass. Jordan Addison had a 4-yard touchdown reception, Jalen Nailor a 7-yarder and Josh Oliver a 14-yarder.

Colts kicker Matt Gay made a 54-yard field goal with 28 seconds left to make it a one-score game, but Jefferson recovered the onside kick. Only two of 27 onside kicks have been recovered by the kicking team this season.

The Vikings outgained the Colts 415 to 227, with Indianapolis getting no closer to the end zone than the Minnesota 23. The Vikings had three sacks, including two by Jonathan Greenard.

Colts quarterback Joe Flacco, starting in place of Anthony Richardson, went 16-of-27 for 179 yards and an interception. Josh Downs caught six passes for 60 yards, and Jonathan Taylor rushed for 48 yards on 13 carries.

The Colts’ only touchdown came on cornerback Kenny Moore’s 38-yard fumble return after defensive tackle Grover Stewart’s strip-sack of Darnold. Replay showed that Stewart hit Darnold in the head, which should have been a roughing the passer penalty. While officials initially threw a flag, they picked it up without explanation.