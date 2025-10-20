 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

T.J. Hockenson calls his overturned touchdown “ridiculous”

  
Published October 19, 2025 09:39 PM

Replay overturned a touchdown by Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson with 2:58 remaining. Hockenson showed his disbelief when referee Bill Vinovich announced the ruling.

He was livid after the 28-22 loss to the Eagles, arguing he had “control [of the ball] the whole time.”

“There was nothing to overturn it,” Hockenson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “I mean, I was out there. I felt it. Hands under the ball; snag it; and I don’t understand. I don’t basically understand the catch rule at this point. . . . I don’t understand how New York can call in and just be like, ‘Yeah, that’s not a catch,’ when there was no evidence that it wasn’t. I mean, I had it. I think it’s ridiculous.”

Hockenson said two members of the officiating crew disagreed with the overturn.

Hockenson’s play on third-and-2 from the Philadelphia 15. They ended up burning another 1:01 off the clock before settling for a Will Reichard field goal with 1:57 left. The Vikings did not see the ball again.

In a pool report, vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth said there was clear and obvious video evidence that the ball hit the ground as Hockenson landed.

“The ruling on the field was a touchdown,” Butterworth said, “so it’s replay’s jurisdiction to stop the game. We used broadcast-enhanced shots to show that as he was going to the ground -- he needs control of the ball throughout the process of the catch -- he lost control of the ball. The ball hit the ground. Then, he regained control of the ball. So therefore, we overturned it to an incomplete pass.”

The Vikings went 1-for-6 in the red zone, and Carson Wentz threw two interceptions, including one that Jalyx Hunt returned 42 yards for a touchdown.

“It is what it is,” Hockenson said of his overturned touchdown. “Got to move on to other plays. . . . I mean you can’t go one for six [in the red zone] and win a ball game with two turnovers. We had the [opportunity] at the end, obviously. But yeah, tough one.”