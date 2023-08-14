T.J. Hockenson has been limited in practice by ear infection that affects his equilibrium

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has been limited in practices this summer because of an illness and he shared some details about what he’s been going through on Monday.

Hockenson has not been doing any team or contact work because of an ear infection that has affected his equilibrium. He has been able to do walkthroughs and other light work and said on Monday that the issue is “starting to get cleared up.”

“I want to be out there with the boys, obviously,” Hockenson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “My favorite thing is playing football with the guys in the locker room and having a great time with them. So it stinks, but on the same hand I’ve got to get ready for September. And that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

The Vikings will have joint practices with the Titans this week and Hockenson said he didn’t know if he’ll do more work during those sessions, but having him for the start of the regular season will be the main focus in Minnesota.