T.J. Hockenson starts camp on PUP but is ahead of schedule

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but head coach Kevin O’Connell says it’s all good news in Hockenson’s recovery from a torn ACL.

“T.J. will begin training camp on the PUP list. He’s well ahead of schedule from a standpoint of some of the benchmarks on his rehab. T.J., looking back at the offseason program, did not miss really a day outside going to see his surgeon in Los Angeles. He was here every single day and that continued through the summer,” O’Connell said. “The significant injury that it was, we want to make sure to follow our plan to when T.J. gets on the field and continues to do more and more throughout training camp, and hopefully at some point when he’s ready to go we want to make sure everything is done the right way for T.J., because he’s such a significant part of our organization.”

Hockenson arrived in Minnesota in a trade from Detroit during the 2022 season, and in 2023 he had career highs in catches (95) and yards (960), before suffering a serious knee injury in the 15th game of the season.

The 27-year-old Hockenson is under contract with the Vikings through 2027, and they think he has a bright future in Minnesota despite the setback with last year’s injury.