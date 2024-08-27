T.J. Hockenson will miss at least the first four games of the regular season

The Vikings won’t have tight end T.J. Hockenson for at least the first month of the regular season.

Hockenson is staying on the physically unable to perform list, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That means he can’t play for at least the first four games of the regular season.

Hockenson signed a four-year, $63.5 million contract with the Vikings a year ago and was having a strong season before he suffered a torn ACL in Week 16. It has only been eight months since he suffered the serious knee injury, so it’s not surprising that he’s not ready to go yet.

The Vikings are optimistic that Hockenson will get on the field and contribute this season, but it won’t be at the start of the season.

The Vikings’ first four games are against the Giants, 49ers, Texans and Packers. The earliest Hockenson could play is on October 6 against the Jets in London.