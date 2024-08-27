 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseaiuyuk_240827.jpg
How Lamb’s deal impacts Chase, Aiyuk
nbc_pft_parsonsprescott_240827.jpg
Florio: Cowboys will embrace drama of Parsons, Dak
nbc_pft_contractstrategy_240827.jpg
Analyzing structure, strategy of player contracts

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseaiuyuk_240827.jpg
How Lamb’s deal impacts Chase, Aiyuk
nbc_pft_parsonsprescott_240827.jpg
Florio: Cowboys will embrace drama of Parsons, Dak
nbc_pft_contractstrategy_240827.jpg
Analyzing structure, strategy of player contracts

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

T.J. Hockenson will miss at least the first four games of the regular season

  
Published August 27, 2024 08:55 AM

The Vikings won’t have tight end T.J. Hockenson for at least the first month of the regular season.

Hockenson is staying on the physically unable to perform list, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That means he can’t play for at least the first four games of the regular season.

Hockenson signed a four-year, $63.5 million contract with the Vikings a year ago and was having a strong season before he suffered a torn ACL in Week 16. It has only been eight months since he suffered the serious knee injury, so it’s not surprising that he’s not ready to go yet.

The Vikings are optimistic that Hockenson will get on the field and contribute this season, but it won’t be at the start of the season.

The Vikings’ first four games are against the Giants, 49ers, Texans and Packers. The earliest Hockenson could play is on October 6 against the Jets in London.