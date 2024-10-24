 Skip navigation
T.J. Hockenson won’t play Thursday night, will be activated Friday

  
Published October 24, 2024 04:03 PM

The Vikings will play one more game without tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The team ruled Hockenson out for Thursday night’s game against the Rams, so he will not be making his 2024 debut. The plan is to activate Hockenson, who is returning from a knee injury, on Friday and have him in the lineup for their Week Nine game against the Colts.

Guard Dalton Risner will also be waiting a little longer to be activated. He was downgraded along with Hockenson and will remain on injured reserve.

The Vikings also announced that they have elevated defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and tight end Robert Tonyan from the practice squad on a temporary basis.