CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
Bears vs. Packers is 'massive' for both teams
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
T.J. Watt misses practice with a toe injury

  
Published December 3, 2025 09:04 PM

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt limped off the field late in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills and he is on the team’s first injury report for Week 14.

Watt did not take part in practice due to a toe injury. Watt was not among the players that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin listed on Tuesday as likely to be limited or out of practice this week.

Linebacker Patrick Queen (glute), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left wrist), and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (knee) were on that list and they were all out on Wednesday. Harmon has been ruled out and Rodgers is expected to play against the Ravens.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf (rest), wide receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder), cornerback Donte Kent (ankle, knee), cornerback James Pierre (concussion), and offensive lineman Calvin Anderson (knee) were listed as limited.