T.J. Watt misses practice with a toe injury

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt limped off the field late in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills and he is on the team’s first injury report for Week 14.

Watt did not take part in practice due to a toe injury. Watt was not among the players that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin listed on Tuesday as likely to be limited or out of practice this week.

Linebacker Patrick Queen (glute), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left wrist), and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (knee) were on that list and they were all out on Wednesday. Harmon has been ruled out and Rodgers is expected to play against the Ravens.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf (rest), wide receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder), cornerback Donte Kent (ankle, knee), cornerback James Pierre (concussion), and offensive lineman Calvin Anderson (knee) were listed as limited.