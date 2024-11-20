 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_douglasfiring_241119.jpg
Jets firing GM Douglas is a ‘reactionary’ move
nbc_pft_nfcwest_241119.jpg
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
nbc_pft_devito_241119.jpg
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
nbc_pft_douglasfiring_241119.jpg
Jets firing GM Douglas is a ‘reactionary’ move
nbc_pft_nfcwest_241119.jpg
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
nbc_pft_devito_241119.jpg
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
T.J. Watt responds to Myles Garrett, compliments the Browns edge rusher

  
Published November 19, 2024 09:29 PM

Myles Garrett is miffed that T.J. Watt was miffed about the Browns edge rusher winning defensive player of the year in 2023 over Watt.

The Steelers edge rusher, who didn’t attend NFL Honors, wrote on social media “nothing I’m not used to” when the award went to Garrett in February.

Garrett said Wednesday that he “never complained about the trophy not being at my house” and that he thinks Watt “shouldn’t be feeling two ways about knowing” Garrett is the winner of the award for last season.

Watt responded to Garrett’s comments but declined to get into a war of words.

“I have respect for everybody in the league. Obviously, he’s a guy who has been a top pass rusher in the league for a long time,” Watt said Wednesday, via video from Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “But I don’t compete directly against him. It’s our team versus their team, and at the end of the day, I just want the Pittsburgh Steelers to come out with a win.”

Watt has 7.5 sacks this season and Garrett seven. Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson leads the league with 11.5.