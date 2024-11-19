Myles Garrett “a little bit juiced up” about facing T.J. Watt

Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt won’t be on the field at the same time during Thursday night’s game between the Browns and the Steelers, but that doesn’t mean the fact that they’re both taking part in the contest won’t be on Garrett’s mind.

Garrett was on Watt’s mind in February when the Steelers edge rusher commented “nothing I’m not used to” on the choice of Garrett as the defensive player of the year. Watt didn’t attend the NFL Honors show that included Garrett receiving the award. Garrett said Wednesday that he “never complained about the trophy not being at my house” and that he thinks Watt “shouldn’t be feeling two ways about knowing” that Garrett would be the winner for last season.

Garrett called Watt a great figure and advocate for the game and admitted that there’s some extra motivation involved in games involving the Steelers star.

“Absolutely,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Two of the very best in the same division, play each other twice a year. Fans hate each other. That kind of stuff gets you excited. I know we both feel it and get a little bit juiced up for the match up.”

Watt is the current favorite to win his second defensive player of the year and the Browns will try to throw a hurdle in his way in Cleveland this week.