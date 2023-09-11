Taking a closer look at Week 1 with the FNIA crew

As we usually do on Sunday nights, the Football Night in America crew (most of us) gather at the big desk to discuss a variety of issues and angles from the day of games that can’t get into the allotted time for the TV show.

It provides a lot more detail and explanation, since it’s unconstrained (for the most part) by time.

Last night, Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, and I looked at several of the topics coming from the first slate of games.

The full video is attached. We’ll do it every Sunday. Every Monday (as long as I remember to do it), I’ll post it here.