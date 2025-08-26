Tank Dell, Denico Autry land on reserve/PUP; Joe Mixon officially on reserve/NFI

The Texans officially placed running back Joe Mixon on the reserve/non-football injury list, and wide receiver Tank Dell, defensive end Denico Autry and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish on reserve/physically unable to perform.

Those players will have to miss at least four games before returning, though Dell could miss the entire season. The 2023 third-round pick is rehabbing after a severe left knee injury that ended his 2024 season in December.

Mixon’s return from a foot/ankle injury also is uncertain.

The Texans released OT Trent Brown, TE Harrison Bryant, CB Myles Bryant, WR Quintez Cephus, LS Blake Ferguson, FB Jakob Johnson, Arthur Maulet, T Conor McDermott, S Jalen Mills, LB Nick Niemann, CB D’Angelo Ross and DE Casey Toohill.

They waived CB Damon Arnette, DE Solomon Byrd, C Eli Cox, G LaDarius Henderson, WR Daniel Jackson, RB Jawhar Jordan, TE Luke Lachey, DT Haggai Ndubuisi, LB K.C. Ossai, WR Cornell Powell, QB Kedon Slovis, DT Junior Tafuna, T Jaylon Thomas, T Zach Thomas, LB Jackson Woodard and S Russ Yeast.

They completed the trade for T Austin Deculus to the Rams, and S Jimmie Ward went on the Commissioner Exempt List.

CB Alijah Huzzie was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

The Texans placed S Jaylen Reed on injured reserve/designated for return, and TE Irv Smith Jr. and WR Juwann Winfree are on season-ending injured reserve.