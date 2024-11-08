 Skip navigation
Tank Dell, Nico Collins both questionable for Texans vs. Lions

  
Published November 8, 2024 04:24 PM

The Texans may or may not have their top two receivers for Sunday night’s matchup with the Lions.

Nico Collins (hamstring) returned to practice on Friday on a limited basis and is questionable. He will have to be activated to the 53-man roster to play.

But Tank Dell (back) was added to the injury report on Friday as a limited participant in practice. He is also questionable for Sunday.

Despite missing the last four games, Collins still leads the team with 567 yards receiving and is tied for the team lead with three touchdowns. Dell has caught 30 passes for 355 yards. While he ranks third on the team in both categories, one of the players he’s behind — Stefon Diggs — is now out for the season. Collins is the other.

Elsewhere on the injury report, defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) and running back Dameon Pierce (groin) are out.

Linebacker Jake Hansen (ankle), defensive end Jerry Hughes (hip), and cornerback Jeff Okudah (quad) are questionable.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (calf/shoulder), defensive end Dylan Horton (illness), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), guard Shaq Mason (hip), safety Jimmie Ward (groin), and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (concussion) are off the report and are expected to play.