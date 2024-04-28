 Skip navigation
Tank Dell was shot, sustains “minor wound”

  
Published April 28, 2024 04:37 PM

Texans receiver Tank Dell was shot on Saturday night in Florida. The Texans announced the news on Sunday.

“We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla. last night,” the team said. “He sustained a minor wound but that been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits. We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time.”

Aaron Wilson of KPRC adds that Dell was an “innocent bystander,” during a mass shooting at a nightclub. He was not involved in any altercation, per Wilson, but was simply caught in the crossfire.

Ten reportedly were shot in the incident, and a 16-year-old is under arrest. All victims suffered non-life-threatening wounds, mainly to the lower extremities.