Tanner McKee the only Eagle not available Thursday night

The Eagles will have everyone available for Thursday Night Football aside from backup quarterback Tanner McKee.

McKee will miss the season opener against the Cowboys with a right thumb injury, leaving recently acquired Sam Howell as Jalen Hurts’ backup. McKee did not practice again Wednesday.

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson, who missed Monday’s practice with a back issue, is cleared to play. He had another full practice Thursday.

Dickerson missed most of training camp after having a knee procedure, but his knee is fully healed.

Safety Andrew Mukuba (hamstring), linebacker Josh Uche (groin) and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder) remained full participants and are good to go for Thursday.