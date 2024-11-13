Taron Johnson named AFC defensive player of the week

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson made some key plays in Buffalo’s Week 10 victory over Indianapolis and the league took notice.

Johnson has been named AFC defensive player of the week.

In the 30-20 victory, Johnson had a pick six and a sack. The 23-yard touchdown was off of Joe Flacco’s first pass in the first quarter and helped set the tone for Buffalo’s eventual win.

According to the league, Johnson is the only player to record two passes defensed, a pick six, and a sack in the same game this year.

This is the first player of the week award for Johnson.

Buffalo will host Kansas City for a significant AFC matchup in Week 11.