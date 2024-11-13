 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_djones_241113.jpg
Schoen to make ‘football decisions’ with Jones
nbc_pft_coachesdraft_241113.jpg
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241113.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs back on top in Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_djones_241113.jpg
Schoen to make ‘football decisions’ with Jones
nbc_pft_coachesdraft_241113.jpg
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241113.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs back on top in Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Taron Johnson named AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published November 13, 2024 12:12 PM

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson made some key plays in Buffalo’s Week 10 victory over Indianapolis and the league took notice.

Johnson has been named AFC defensive player of the week.

In the 30-20 victory, Johnson had a pick six and a sack. The 23-yard touchdown was off of Joe Flacco’s first pass in the first quarter and helped set the tone for Buffalo’s eventual win.

According to the league, Johnson is the only player to record two passes defensed, a pick six, and a sack in the same game this year.

This is the first player of the week award for Johnson.

Buffalo will host Kansas City for a significant AFC matchup in Week 11.