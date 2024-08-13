Tavon Austin announces retirement from NFL

Tavon Austin announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

Austin, 34, hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2021.

“No matter how hard you work or how badly you want something, sometimes God has other plans,” Austin wrote on Instagram. “I wasn’t sure if I was ready to give up football, and it has been one of the most challenging decisions I’ve ever made. But after an incredible 10 years, I’m officially retiring from the NFL.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank God for turning my childhood dream into a reality. God has blessed me beyond measure! I want to thank my fans who cheered for me and stood by me through the ups and downs. Without you, I wouldn’t have a career. I’d also like to thank all of the organizations, coaches, and staff that took a chance on me. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunities, and I hope you all knew that I played from the heart and gave my ALL every day, regardless of the circumstances.”

The Rams made Austin the eighth overall pick in 2013, and he played 10 NFL seasons. He spent five seasons with the Rams before a trade to the Cowboys, where he spent one season. He then was in Green Bay for a year and in Jacksonville for a year.

Austin was on the Bills’ practice squad in 2022 before asking for his release.

He totaled 1,361 yards rushing, 2,239 yards receiving, 1,483 yards on kickoff returns and 451 yards on punt returns. Austin also scored 16 receiving touchdowns, 10 more on the ground and three as a kickoff returner.