Taylor Decker agrees to three-year extension with Lions

  
Published July 29, 2024 08:58 AM

Left tackle Taylor Decker said last week that he was hopeful about signing an extension with the Lions and he had good reason to think that something might be happening on that front.

During a Monday appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, Lions General Manager Brad Holmes said that Decker is signing a three-year extension with the club. Decker’s agent Jonathan Feinsod confirmed the news and announced that the deal is worth $60 million with $31.83 million in guaranteed money.

Decker joined the Lions as a 2016 first-round pick, so the new deal sets him up to extend his stay in Detroit to 12 years. He has started all 116 games — regular season and playoffs — that he has played for Detroit.

The Lions also signed right tackle Penei Sewell to an extension this offseason, so they are set on both ends of the offensive line for the near future.