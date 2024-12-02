 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_commanderstitans_241202.jpg
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
nbc_pft_houvsjax_241202.jpg
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Taylor Decker, Josh Paschal, D.J. Reader out of practice for Lions

  
Published December 2, 2024 04:32 PM

The Lions are playing on Thursday again this week and that meant they turned in an injury report for their matchup with the Packers on Monday.

It shows that four players did not take part in practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker missed the Thanksgiving win over the Bears with a knee injury, so Dan Skipper may be in line for another start.

Defensive linemen Josh Paschal (knee), Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring), and D.J. Reader (shoulder) were also out of practice. The Lions signed multiple defensive linemen after last Thursday’s game left them thin in that area.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (knee) was limited in practice while cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) was listed as a full participant.