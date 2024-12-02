Taylor Decker, Josh Paschal, D.J. Reader out of practice for Lions

The Lions are playing on Thursday again this week and that meant they turned in an injury report for their matchup with the Packers on Monday.

It shows that four players did not take part in practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker missed the Thanksgiving win over the Bears with a knee injury, so Dan Skipper may be in line for another start.

Defensive linemen Josh Paschal (knee), Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring), and D.J. Reader (shoulder) were also out of practice. The Lions signed multiple defensive linemen after last Thursday’s game left them thin in that area.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (knee) was limited in practice while cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) was listed as a full participant.