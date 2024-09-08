Taylor Heinicke is designated third QB for Chargers in Week 1

There are no real surprises on the inactives lists for the Raiders and Chargers.

For Las Vegas, running back Dylan Laube, cornerback Decamerion Richardson, safety Thomas Harper, linebacker Tommy Eichenbert, guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, and receiver Ramel Keyton

For Los Angeles, quarterback Taylor Heinicke, cornerback Tarheeb Still, running back Kimani Vidal, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, receiver Brenden Rice, and defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe are inactive.

Heinicke is the designated third quarterback for L.A.

The first matchup between Antonio Pierce as Raiders head coach and Jim Harbaugh’s debut as Chargers head coach will kick off at 4:05 PT.