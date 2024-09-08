 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Taylor Heinicke is designated third QB for Chargers in Week 1

  
Published September 8, 2024 02:56 PM

There are no real surprises on the inactives lists for the Raiders and Chargers.

For Las Vegas, running back Dylan Laube, cornerback Decamerion Richardson, safety Thomas Harper, linebacker Tommy Eichenbert, guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, and receiver Ramel Keyton

For Los Angeles, quarterback Taylor Heinicke, cornerback Tarheeb Still, running back Kimani Vidal, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, receiver Brenden Rice, and defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe are inactive.

Heinicke is the designated third quarterback for L.A.

The first matchup between Antonio Pierce as Raiders head coach and Jim Harbaugh’s debut as Chargers head coach will kick off at 4:05 PT.