Taylor Lewan confirms he is being released

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan said two weeks ago that he expected to be released , and now he has confirmed it’s official.

The Twitter account of Lewan’s Bussin’ With the Boys podcast broke the news that the Titans are releasing Lewan .

Lewan has missed 30 games over the last three seasons because of knee injuries, and he had a non-guaranteed salary of $14.8 million for this season, so it would have been a major surprise if the Titans had kept Lewan. Aging, injured and expensive are the perfect storm of factors that get players cut.

It’s still possible that Lewan could re-sign with the Titans for less money, or could sign elsewhere, but retirement would have to be a viable option for the 31-year-old Lewan as well.