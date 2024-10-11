 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Taylor Moton out, Jadeveon Clowney doubtful, Diontae Johnson questionable for Panthers

  
Published October 11, 2024 12:50 PM

The Panthers will be missing two starting offensive linemen for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Right tackle Taylor Moton was ruled out on Friday because of an elbow injury. Center Austin Corbett was also ruled out, but head coach Dave Canales said earlier this week that Corbett will miss the rest of the season with a biceps injury.

Brady Christensen will be at center and Yosh Nijman will likely get the start in place of Moton.

The Panthers also ruled out linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring, groin), tight end Tommy Tremble (concussion), and center Andrew Raym (concussion).

Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder) missed his third straight practice Friday and is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (ankle), defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson (ankle), cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring), and tight end Ian Thomas (calf) are all listed as questionable.