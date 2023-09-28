Taylor Swift gives New Heights podcast featuring Jason and Travis Kelce a major lift

The presence of Taylor Swift at Sunday’s 41-10 blowout by the Chiefs over the Bears helped delivered a much larger audience than the quality of the game would suggest. Her reported attendance at Sunday night’s Chiefs-Jets game also will see a boost over what Patrick Mahomes vs. Zach Wilson would have generated without her involvement.

The last proof of the Swift Effect comes from Spotify, which has issued a press release explaining the increases in the streaming of the New Heights podcast, featuring Jason and Travis Kelce.

After Sunday’s game, searches for “Travis Kelce” increased by more than 1,300 percent on Spotify, in comparison to Monday, September 18.

The newest episode, in which Travis addresses the Taylor Swift situation, has become the most-streamed episode of the podcast to date.

Currently, it’s the No. 2 overall podcast in the U.S. and Canada, and the No. 1 sports podcast in the U.S., Australia, and Mexico. It’s the No. 2 sports podcast in the U.K.

So, yes, the connection of Taylor Swift to the NFL has benefited Kelce. It has benfitted the Chiefs. It will continue to benefit the networks. And it definitely will benefit the NFL.