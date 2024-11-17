Taysom Hill 10-yard TD gives Saints 7-0 lead over Browns
Cleveland had not allowed points on an opponent’s opening drive all season.
That is, until the club played New Orleans today.
Taysom Hill broke the streak, running in a 10-yard touchdown to give the Saints a 7-0 lead over the Browns.
Cleveland had the ball first but turned it over on downs when Nick Chubb was stuffed on fourth-and-1 for a 2-yard loss.
It took only six plays for New Orleans to end up in the end zone and Hill was involved in multiple ways throughout the possession.
A shovel pass to Alvin Kamara got the Saints moving with a 13-yard gain. Then Hill got the ball in the backfield on a creative play and completed one to Kevin Austin for an 18-yard gain down to the red zone. On the next play, Hill caught a pass for a 3-yard gain.
Then Hill got it again, taking a handoff for the 10-yard score. It was Hill’s fourth touchdown of the season.