nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Taysom Hill 10-yard TD gives Saints 7-0 lead over Browns

  
Published November 17, 2024 01:18 PM

Cleveland had not allowed points on an opponent’s opening drive all season.

That is, until the club played New Orleans today.

Taysom Hill broke the streak, running in a 10-yard touchdown to give the Saints a 7-0 lead over the Browns.

Cleveland had the ball first but turned it over on downs when Nick Chubb was stuffed on fourth-and-1 for a 2-yard loss.

It took only six plays for New Orleans to end up in the end zone and Hill was involved in multiple ways throughout the possession.

A shovel pass to Alvin Kamara got the Saints moving with a 13-yard gain. Then Hill got the ball in the backfield on a creative play and completed one to Kevin Austin for an 18-yard gain down to the red zone. On the next play, Hill caught a pass for a 3-yard gain.

Then Hill got it again, taking a handoff for the 10-yard score. It was Hill’s fourth touchdown of the season.