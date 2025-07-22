Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau open camp on PUP list

The Saints were without tight end Taysom Hill during their spring practices because of a knee injury and he’s not ready to get back on the field as they move into training camp.

General Manager Mickey Loomis said at a Tuesday press conference that Hill will open camp on the physically unable to perform list. Loomis declined to give any timeline for when Hill might be ready to come off the list or speculate about his Week 1 availability, but did say “everything has been positive” in his medical reports.

That was also the case for tight end Foster Moreau, who is dealing with a knee injury of his own that also kept him off the field during OTAs.

Juwan Johnson, Jack Stoll, and seventh-rounder Moliki Matavao are among the healthy tight ends for New Orleans right now.