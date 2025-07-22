 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-NFLPA Press Conference
J.C. Tretter reiterates claim that he knew nothing about the hidden collusion ruling
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-NFLPA Press Conference
J.C. Tretter reiterates claim that he knew nothing about the hidden collusion ruling
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau open camp on PUP list

  
Published July 22, 2025 03:49 PM

The Saints were without tight end Taysom Hill during their spring practices because of a knee injury and he’s not ready to get back on the field as they move into training camp.

General Manager Mickey Loomis said at a Tuesday press conference that Hill will open camp on the physically unable to perform list. Loomis declined to give any timeline for when Hill might be ready to come off the list or speculate about his Week 1 availability, but did say “everything has been positive” in his medical reports.

That was also the case for tight end Foster Moreau, who is dealing with a knee injury of his own that also kept him off the field during OTAs.

Juwan Johnson, Jack Stoll, and seventh-rounder Moliki Matavao are among the healthy tight ends for New Orleans right now.