Taysom Hill limited on Saints’ estimated report; Rashid Shaheed DNP

Tight end Taysom Hill has taken a step in the right direction as he works his way back from a fractured rib and a bruised lung. The Saints list him as limited on their estimated practice report for Monday.

New Orleans did not practice Monday but was required to issue a report with the Broncos on tap for Thursday night.

Hill has missed the past two games and was a non-participant in all of the practices last week.

Receivers Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) both have opened the week estimated as non-participants. Shaheed was on the report with a hip last week but played 57 snaps against the Bucs on Sunday. He made only one catch for 11 yards.

Olave is unlikely to clear concussion protocol in time to play on a short week.

New Orleans’ other receivers on the active roster are Mason Tipton, Cedrick Wilson and Bub Means. Means had eight targets and caught five passes for 45 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay.

Running back Alvin Kamara (hand) is listed as limited. He played through hip and hand injuries last week, totaling 64 yards from scrimmage while playing 52 of 70 offensive snaps.

Quarterback Derek Carr (oblique) remains out of practice, and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring), offensive guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (chest) also were estimated as non-participants.

Defensive end Carl Granderson (neck), safety J.T. Gray (calf), defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd (groin), cornerback Alontae Taylor (shoulder), defensive end Payton Turner (knee) and Wilson (ankle) were limited.

Means (hand), safety Tyrann Mathieu (forearm) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (hand) were full participants.