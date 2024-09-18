 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_240918.jpg
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
nbc_simms_saintsoffense_240918.jpg
How Saints offense has dominated in early season
nbc_simms_eaglesfalcons_240918.jpg
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_240918.jpg
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
nbc_simms_saintsoffense_240918.jpg
How Saints offense has dominated in early season
nbc_simms_eaglesfalcons_240918.jpg
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Taysom Hill sat out Wednesday’s practice, but Saints “hopeful” he can get limited work Thursday

  
Published September 18, 2024 04:22 PM

Saints tight end Taysom Hill (chest) was one of four players to miss Wednesday’s practice.

Hill required a trip to the hospital after injuring his chest during Sunday’s win against the Cowboys, but he did fly back to New Orleans with the team.

“We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow,” coach Dennis Allen said, via video from Fletcher Mackel of WDSU. “Kind of hopeful that he’ll be able to get out and at least get some limited work in tomorrow. We’ll just monitor him throughout the course of the week. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go, and if not, some other guys will have to step up.”

The Saints also practiced without linebacker D’Marco Jackson (calf), defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (calf) and offensive tackle Landon Young (foot).

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (back), safety Tyrann Mathieu (heel) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (abdomen) were limited.

Linebacker Jaylan Ford (hamstring) an dwide receiver Rashid Shaheed (hip) were full participants.