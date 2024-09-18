Taysom Hill sat out Wednesday’s practice, but Saints “hopeful” he can get limited work Thursday

Saints tight end Taysom Hill (chest) was one of four players to miss Wednesday’s practice.

Hill required a trip to the hospital after injuring his chest during Sunday’s win against the Cowboys, but he did fly back to New Orleans with the team.

“We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow,” coach Dennis Allen said, via video from Fletcher Mackel of WDSU. “Kind of hopeful that he’ll be able to get out and at least get some limited work in tomorrow. We’ll just monitor him throughout the course of the week. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go, and if not, some other guys will have to step up.”

The Saints also practiced without linebacker D’Marco Jackson (calf), defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (calf) and offensive tackle Landon Young (foot).

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (back), safety Tyrann Mathieu (heel) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (abdomen) were limited.

Linebacker Jaylan Ford (hamstring) an dwide receiver Rashid Shaheed (hip) were full participants.