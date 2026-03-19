TE Jody Fortson is visiting the Titans

Tight end Jody Fortson didn’t play at all in 2025, but he’s trying to get back into the league for the 2026 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Fortson is visiting with the Titans.

Fortson last played in a game while with the Chiefs in Week 8 of the 2024 season. He tore his ACL in that contest and was reportedly cleared to return last fall, but did not catch on with any team.

Fortson had 14 catches for 155 yards in 19 games for the Chiefs in 2021 and 2022. He spent all of 2023 on injured reserve and then returned to Kansas City in 2024 after a brief stint with the Dolphins.