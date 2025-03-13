 Skip navigation
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

TE Stephen Carlson re-signs with Bears

  
Published March 13, 2025 07:21 PM

The Bears have re-signed veteran tight end Stephen Carlson, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

He spent the past two seasons in Chicago but played only one game last season because of a broken collarbone.

Carlson re-joins a tight ends room that includes Cole Kmet, Durham Smythe, Joel Wilson and Jordan Murray.

He broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Browns in 2019.

Carlson has played 26 games with seven starts in his career, totaling six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. He also has nine special teams snaps.

Carlson has played 294 snaps on offense in his career and 450 on special teams.