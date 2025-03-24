 Skip navigation
TE Travis Vokolek signs his tender to return to Cardinals

  
Published March 24, 2025 04:31 PM

Tight end Travis Vokolek re-signed with the Cardinals on Monday, the team announced.

The Cardinals tendered Vokolek, an exclusive rights free agent, and he now is under contract for 2025.

Vokolek joined the Cardinals in December 2023 when they signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad.

In 2024, Vokolek was inactive for all but one game last season. He played 12 offensive snaps and two on special teams in Week 4 against Washington.

He played two games in 2023 in his only other career action.

Vokolek has no stats but is primarily a blocking tight end.

The team’s tight ends room includes Trey McBride, Tip Reiman, Elijah Higgins and Bernhard Seikovits as well as Vokolek.