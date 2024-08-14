Teair Tart to visit with Chargers

It may not take Teair Tart very long to find his next job.

After being released by the Dolphins on Tuesday, Tart will visit with the Chargers on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Tart, 27, appeared in 11 games for the Titans last year before he was waived in December. He was claimed by Houston and played in a pair of games for the club. He finished the year with 24 total tackles with eight for loss, a sack, and four QB hits.

Tart entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent with the Titans and became a consistent starter in 2021. He started 16 games for Tennessee in 2022, though he was on the field for just 44 percent of the club’s defensive snaps.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Wednesday press conference that Miami let go of Tart because the club determined he was not a scheme fit.