 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_concernmeter_240814.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Concern about Chase, GB WRs
nbc_pft_mccarthyinjuryv2_240814.jpg
What torn meniscus means for McCarthy, Vikings
nbc_pft_mayofightpolicy_240814.jpg
Mayo warns players on fighting in joint practices

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_concernmeter_240814.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Concern about Chase, GB WRs
nbc_pft_mccarthyinjuryv2_240814.jpg
What torn meniscus means for McCarthy, Vikings
nbc_pft_mayofightpolicy_240814.jpg
Mayo warns players on fighting in joint practices

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Teair Tart to visit with Chargers

  
Published August 14, 2024 11:11 AM

It may not take Teair Tart very long to find his next job.

After being released by the Dolphins on Tuesday, Tart will visit with the Chargers on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Tart, 27, appeared in 11 games for the Titans last year before he was waived in December. He was claimed by Houston and played in a pair of games for the club. He finished the year with 24 total tackles with eight for loss, a sack, and four QB hits.

Tart entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent with the Titans and became a consistent starter in 2021. He started 16 games for Tennessee in 2022, though he was on the field for just 44 percent of the club’s defensive snaps.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Wednesday press conference that Miami let go of Tart because the club determined he was not a scheme fit.