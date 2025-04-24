 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shakeupdraft_250424.jpg
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250424.jpg
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans
nbc_pft_mockdraft_250424.jpg
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shakeupdraft_250424.jpg
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250424.jpg
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans
nbc_pft_mockdraft_250424.jpg
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Teams are divided on Tyler Warren, Colson Loveland as top tight end

  
Published April 24, 2025 01:43 PM

The guy who does our mock draft has the Steelers taking Michigan tight end Colson Loveland at No. 21. That’s not going to happen. Because they likely won’t have the chance to get him.

Teams are divided, we’re told, on whether Penn State’s Tyler Warren or Loveland is the top tight end. Some have Warren at No. 1, others have Loveland.

The slight lean is toward Warren.

The teams to watch when it comes to tight end are the Jets at No. 7, the Bears at No. 10, and the Colts at No. 14. It’s possible both Warren and Loveland will go to two of those three teams.

The Jets are specifically intriguing because, last year, they opted for tackle Olu Fashanu at No. 11, passing over superstar tight end Brock Bowers, who landed two spots later with the Raiders. This year, will they go with another tackle in lieu of Warren or Loveland?

Much of that will depend, frankly, on whether and to what extent owner Woody Johnson is telling his football people, “You know, we passed on Bowers last year.” That raises the stakes on passing on another tight end who could become an instant high-end contributor.