Teams are divided on Tyler Warren, Colson Loveland as top tight end

The guy who does our mock draft has the Steelers taking Michigan tight end Colson Loveland at No. 21. That’s not going to happen. Because they likely won’t have the chance to get him.

Teams are divided, we’re told, on whether Penn State’s Tyler Warren or Loveland is the top tight end. Some have Warren at No. 1, others have Loveland.

The slight lean is toward Warren.

The teams to watch when it comes to tight end are the Jets at No. 7, the Bears at No. 10, and the Colts at No. 14. It’s possible both Warren and Loveland will go to two of those three teams.

The Jets are specifically intriguing because, last year, they opted for tackle Olu Fashanu at No. 11, passing over superstar tight end Brock Bowers, who landed two spots later with the Raiders. This year, will they go with another tackle in lieu of Warren or Loveland?

Much of that will depend, frankly, on whether and to what extent owner Woody Johnson is telling his football people, “You know, we passed on Bowers last year.” That raises the stakes on passing on another tight end who could become an instant high-end contributor.