Teddy Bridgewater debuts for Lions today; which Detroit QB will be sent packing?

Teddy Bridgewater is in. Who will be out?

Bridgewater becomes the fifth quarterback on Detroit’s 90-man roster. At least one will be gone by the end of the month.

Jared Goff is the starter, obviously. Rookie Hendon Hooker is on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list. He could be headed for the reserve/PUP list to start the season.

Out before Week One will be Nate Sudfeld or Adrian Martinez or both.

On Monday’s PFT Live, Chris Simms suggested that Sudfeld’s performance against the Giants in Week One of the preseason seals his fate. Or maybe it will be Martinez who gets the heave-ho.

As noted by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Bridgewater makes his practice debut on Monday. His one-year deal reportedly has $2.5 million guaranteed, with a maximum value of $5 million.

The only safe bets for 2023, then, are Goff, Bridgewater, and Hooker. Unless and until Hooker is ready to be added to the active roster, there could be room for Sudfeld or Martinez or neither.