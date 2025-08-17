Teddy Bridgewater gets the start for the Buccaneers in Week 2 of preseason

Teddy Bridgewater would rather be coaching high-school football. He still has a little something to give to pro football.

Despite being listed as “other” on the team’s depth chart, behind Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, and Connor Bazelak, Bridgewater got the start at quarterback for the Buccaneers in their Saturday night Week 2 preseason game at Pittsburgh.

Bridgewater completed six of 11 passes for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns in two drives, before exiting for Trask. The first went to running back Bucky Irving. The second went to rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Bridgewater was a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2014. He coached high-school football last year before rejoining the Lions late in the season. This year, after a controversy emerged over Bridgewater giving benefits to players, he left coaching and signed with the Buccaneers.

He has 79 career regular-season appearances and 65 starts. He could end up being the primary understudy to Mayfield, getting the nod over Trask, a second-round pick in 2021. He has seven regular-season appearances and no starts.