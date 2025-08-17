 Skip navigation
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
McCaffrey 'fast and strong' as ever at 49ers camp
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Teddy Bridgewater gets the start for the Buccaneers in Week 2 of preseason

  
Published August 16, 2025 08:41 PM

Teddy Bridgewater would rather be coaching high-school football. He still has a little something to give to pro football.

Despite being listed as “other” on the team’s depth chart, behind Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, and Connor Bazelak, Bridgewater got the start at quarterback for the Buccaneers in their Saturday night Week 2 preseason game at Pittsburgh.

Bridgewater completed six of 11 passes for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns in two drives, before exiting for Trask. The first went to running back Bucky Irving. The second went to rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Bridgewater was a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2014. He coached high-school football last year before rejoining the Lions late in the season. This year, after a controversy emerged over Bridgewater giving benefits to players, he left coaching and signed with the Buccaneers.

He has 79 career regular-season appearances and 65 starts. He could end up being the primary understudy to Mayfield, getting the nod over Trask, a second-round pick in 2021. He has seven regular-season appearances and no starts.