Tee Higgins carted off after hitting head; Joe Flacco leaves briefly with finger injury

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was injured with 4:45 remaining in Sunday’s game.

He leaped for the football and landed hard on his head and neck, with cornerback Carlton Davis landing on him. Higgins was motionless for several minutes.

Higgins was carted to the locker room.

Davis was called for a 27-yard pass interference penalty, and Joe Flacco threw a 17-yard touchdown to Mitch Tinsley on the next play to draw the Bengals within 23-20 of the Patriots.

On the play before Higgins’ injury, wide receiver Andrei Iosivas left for the sideline medical tent.

Joe Flacco also briefly left on the drive with what appeared to be an injury to the index finger on his throwing hand.