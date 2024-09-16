 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tee Higgins headed in “good direction” in return from hamstring injury

  
Published September 16, 2024 03:56 PM

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins missed a second consecutive game with a hamstring injury. He injured his hamstring in practice on Sept. 5.

Higgins could return this week, coach Zac Taylor said, and will benefit from an extra day of rehab with the Bengals not playing again until next Monday night.

“I think everything is moving in a good direction,” Taylor said Monday, via Mike Petraglia of Jungle Roar.

Rookie defensive tackle Kris Jenkins continues to work his way back from recent thumb surgery, but Taylor didn’t offer a timeline for his return.

Defensive linemen BJ Hill and Sheldon Rankins left Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs with hamstring injuries. Taylor said he has no updates yet.