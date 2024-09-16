Tee Higgins headed in “good direction” in return from hamstring injury

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins missed a second consecutive game with a hamstring injury. He injured his hamstring in practice on Sept. 5.

Higgins could return this week, coach Zac Taylor said, and will benefit from an extra day of rehab with the Bengals not playing again until next Monday night.

“I think everything is moving in a good direction,” Taylor said Monday, via Mike Petraglia of Jungle Roar.

Rookie defensive tackle Kris Jenkins continues to work his way back from recent thumb surgery, but Taylor didn’t offer a timeline for his return.

Defensive linemen BJ Hill and Sheldon Rankins left Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs with hamstring injuries. Taylor said he has no updates yet.