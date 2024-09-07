Tee Higgins injury isn’t contract related (for now)

When the Bengals start the 2024 season on Sunday against the Patriots, they might not have both of their top receivers. Ja’Marr Chase might not play due to his contract, and Tee Higgins likely won’t play due to injury.

Higgins has a hamstring injury. He wasn’t on the injury report on Wednesday. He was limited on Thursday. And then he didn’t practice on Friday.

He’s listed as doubtful. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the current thinking is he won’t be able to play. And it’s not, we’re told, related to his contract situation.

Higgins tried for well over a year to get a second deal. The Bengals applied the franchise tag, and the deadline for doing a long-term contract expired on July 15. While he can’t get a multi-year deal at this point, he might be inclined to protect himself. Which could prompt him to not play unless and until he’s 100 percent.

That’s one of the risks of not giving a guy long-term financial security. If they don’t have it, they won’t embrace an enhanced risk of injury that comes from playing while injured.