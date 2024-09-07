 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tee Higgins injury isn’t contract related (for now)

  
Published September 6, 2024 09:03 PM

When the Bengals start the 2024 season on Sunday against the Patriots, they might not have both of their top receivers. Ja’Marr Chase might not play due to his contract, and Tee Higgins likely won’t play due to injury.

Higgins has a hamstring injury. He wasn’t on the injury report on Wednesday. He was limited on Thursday. And then he didn’t practice on Friday.

He’s listed as doubtful. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the current thinking is he won’t be able to play. And it’s not, we’re told, related to his contract situation.

Higgins tried for well over a year to get a second deal. The Bengals applied the franchise tag, and the deadline for doing a long-term contract expired on July 15. While he can’t get a multi-year deal at this point, he might be inclined to protect himself. Which could prompt him to not play unless and until he’s 100 percent.

That’s one of the risks of not giving a guy long-term financial security. If they don’t have it, they won’t embrace an enhanced risk of injury that comes from playing while injured.