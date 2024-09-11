Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson out of Bengals practice on Wednesday

As the Bengals begin their practice week, Tee Higgins remains sidelined. And now, one of the team’s most important defensive players also isn’t on the field.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson are not participating in Wednesday’s session.

Higgins missed the season-opening loss to the Patriots with a hamstring injury. He was limited last Thursday and did not practice on Friday.

Head coach Zac Taylor characterized Higgins as day-to-day in his Wednesday press conference, noting that the receiver is “making good progress.”

Wilson, however, was on the field for 100 percent of Cincinnati’s defensive snaps on Sunday. It’s currently unclear what is sidelining him.

Cincinnati’s full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.