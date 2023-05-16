 Skip navigation
Tee Higgins on voluntary offseason program: I love the game, why not come in and work?

  
Published May 16, 2023 10:28 AM

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is heading into the final season of his rookie contract, and some players in that situation skip the voluntary offseason program until they get a new deal. But Higgins says that’s not his style.

Higgins, who has been participating throughout the offseason, said today that he considers it important and wouldn’t want to miss it.

I love the game , man. I wanted to come in and work. I live here in Cincinnati. Why not come in and work out? For free? End of the day, I’m just here to get my work in,” Higgins said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com.

Higgins said the people who know him know he likes to get in his work.

“My agent was even like, ‘Do what you want to do. It’s what you want to do. I’m not going to tell you what to do.’ That was my decision to come back and come work out,” Higgins said.

With Joe Burrow likely to get a huge new contract this year, and Ja’Marr Chase likely to get one next year, the Bengals may decide they don’t have the salary cap space to devote to Higgins. But as long as Higgins is a Bengal, he’s going to work.