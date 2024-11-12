 Skip navigation
Tee Higgins, Orlando Brown Jr. remain day-to-day

  
November 12, 2024

After a long weekend following last Thursday’s loss to the Ravens, the Bengals still have uncertainty around the availability of receiver Tee Higgins and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Higgins hasn’t played in the last three games due to a quad injury while Brown suffered a knee/fibula injury in Week 7 and has also missed the last three contests.

As he often does, head coach Zac Taylor said, “We’ll see” when asked about the two players’ practice availability during his Monday press conference.

“Forty-eight hours, we’ll get on the field Wednesday,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Did a walk-through today. Everything was positive. We’ll take those guys day-to-day starting Wednesday.”

Brown was closer to playing last week, as he was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday and Wednesday’s injury reports. Higgins was listed as a non-participant all three days.

In five games this year, Higgins has 29 catches for 341 yards with three touchdowns. At 4-6, the Bengals will play the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.