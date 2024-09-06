Tee Higgins out of Friday practice after he was limited on Thursday

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins appeared on Thursday’s practice report with a hamstring injury. There’s a chance it’s significant.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Higgins is not on the field in the portion of the walk-through open to media on Friday.

Higgins was a limited participant in yesterday’s session. But, via Ben Baby of ESPN, he said in the locker room after practice that his hamstring “feels good.”

Head coach Zac Taylor is slated to speak to the media after practice.

Higgins, 25, caught 42 passes for 656 yards with five touchdowns in 12 games last season.