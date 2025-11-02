 Skip navigation
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Tee Higgins scores a TD catch in his ninth straight home game as Bengals lead 20-17

  
Published November 2, 2025 02:43 PM

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught a spectacular 44-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco late in the second quarter today, and at this point Higgins scoring touchdowns in Cincinnati is to be expected.

It’s the ninth straight home game in which Higgins has caught a touchdown pass. Jerry Rice and Cris Carter are the only two other players in NFL history who have caught touchdown passes in nine straight home games.

The Bengals got the game started with Charlie Jones’ 98-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff, and the Bengals have also had two Evan McPherson field goals.

The Bears got a touchdown pass on a trick play from receiver D.J. Moore to quarterback Caleb Williams, and they also got a touchdown pass from Williams to Olaminde Zaccheaus. The Bengals lead 20-17 at halftime