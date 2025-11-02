Tee Higgins scores a TD catch in his ninth straight home game as Bengals lead 20-17

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught a spectacular 44-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco late in the second quarter today, and at this point Higgins scoring touchdowns in Cincinnati is to be expected.

It’s the ninth straight home game in which Higgins has caught a touchdown pass. Jerry Rice and Cris Carter are the only two other players in NFL history who have caught touchdown passes in nine straight home games.

The Bengals got the game started with Charlie Jones’ 98-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff, and the Bengals have also had two Evan McPherson field goals.

The Bears got a touchdown pass on a trick play from receiver D.J. Moore to quarterback Caleb Williams, and they also got a touchdown pass from Williams to Olaminde Zaccheaus. The Bengals lead 20-17 at halftime