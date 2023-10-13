Tee Higgins will be a game-time decision

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins said on Wednesday that things are looking “promising” for his return to action this Sunday, but the Bengals aren’t ready to say he’s going to play.

Higgins missed last week’s win over the Cardinals with injured ribs and he has been practicing on a limited basis this week. On Friday, head coach Zac Taylor said that Higgins’ availability will be a game-time decision against the Seahawks this weekend.

Higgins has 12 catches for 129 yards with two touchdowns so far this season.

Taylor also said that cornerback Chidobe Awuzie will be a game-time call. Awuzie has been hampered by a back injury.