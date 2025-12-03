 Skip navigation
CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: 'Margin for error is small'
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is 'massive' for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Tee Higgins will return to practice on Wednesday

  
Published December 3, 2025 01:34 PM

The Bengals gave their playoff hopes a shot in the arm by beating the Ravens last Thursday and wide receiver Tee Higgins could be back to help them take another step in the right direction against the Bills this week.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that Higgins will be on the practice field later in the day. Higgins will be limited in his first practice work since suffering a concussion in Cincinnati’s Week 12 loss to the Patriots.

Higgins remains in the concussion protocol, but the return to practice moves him closer to being cleared in time to face Buffalo on Sunday.

Higgins has 40 catches for 575 yards and seven touchdowns this season.