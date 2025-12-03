Tee Higgins will return to practice on Wednesday

The Bengals gave their playoff hopes a shot in the arm by beating the Ravens last Thursday and wide receiver Tee Higgins could be back to help them take another step in the right direction against the Bills this week.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that Higgins will be on the practice field later in the day. Higgins will be limited in his first practice work since suffering a concussion in Cincinnati’s Week 12 loss to the Patriots.

Higgins remains in the concussion protocol, but the return to practice moves him closer to being cleared in time to face Buffalo on Sunday.

Higgins has 40 catches for 575 yards and seven touchdowns this season.