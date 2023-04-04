 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tension lingers between Bill Belichick, Mac Jones

  
Published April 4, 2023 06:19 AM
nbc_pft_belichickqbs_230403
April 3, 2023 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if deep down the Patriots know who they’ll start at QB and why both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe have a lot on the line to compete in the AFC East.

After the 2022 season ended, Patriots coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t commit to Mac Jones as the starting quarterback. Last week, Belichick made it clear that Jones and Bailey Zappe will each have a chance to play in 2023.

At a deeper level, there’s dysfunction between Belichick and Jones.

It started with Jones being on the wrong side of the failed experiment to replace offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with, well, not an offensive coordinator. As Chris Simms explained on Monday’s PFT Live, Jones actually started calling members of the Alabama coaching staff in order to get some information as to how to properly run the offense under long-time defensive coach Matt Patricia.

That really pissed Bill off ,” Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston said Monday on WEEI.

It also pissed Mac off to be the guinea pig for Belichick’s unrestrained hubris.

Curran also explained that Brian Hoyer isn’t with the Patriots any longer in large part because Hoyer wasn’t on board with the offense in 2022.

It bears watching throughout the offseason program and beyond. Will Belichick, who was placed firmly on the hot seat last week by team owner Robert Kraft, go with Jones or Zappe? Will Belichick explore adding another quarterback and perhaps trading Jones to the Raiders?

The current situation doesn’t feel sustainable. It makes sense to watch how long it’s sustained.