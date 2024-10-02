Terique Owens, son of Terrell Owens, signs with 49ers’ practice squad

Terique Owens is getting another shot with the 49ers.

Owens, a wide receiver and the son of former 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens, is signing with the 49ers’ practice squad, his agent told reporters.

Terique Owens spent some time with the 49ers in training camp but was waived in August after suffering a hand injury. He is now cleared to return, and the 49ers will give him another look.

An undrafted rookie, Owens played college football at both Florida Atlantic and Missouri State.

His father was a third-round pick of the 49ers in 1996 who played for them through 2003 and then played for the Eagles, Cowboys, Bills and Bengals. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.