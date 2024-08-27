Terrace Marshall Jr. waived as Panthers reach 53-player limit

The Panthers have set their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season and it does not include 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr.

The wide receiver was waived along with 24 other players on Tuesday. Marshall appeared in 36 games for the team and had 64 catches for 767 yards and a touchdown while in Carolina.

Defensive tackle Junior Aho, tackle Tyler Smith, defensive tackle Ulumoo Ale, guard Jack Anderson, linebacker Aaron Beasley, cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, guard Mason Brooks, safety Alex Cook, tackle Jeremiah Crawford, cornerback Willie Drew, linebacker Kenny Dyson, tight end Feleipe Franks, tackle Ricky Lee, linebacker Derrick McLendon, cornerback Quandre Mosely, defensive tackle Walter Palmore, wide receiver Sam Pinckney, quarterback Jack Plummer, running back Jaden Shirden, defensive tackle TJ Smith, wide receiver Mike Strachan, linebacker Luiji Vilain, cornerback Chris Wilcox, and linebacker Chandler Wooten were also waived.

The Panthers placed cornerback Dane Jackson, safety Sam Franklin, linebacker Tae Davis, and linebacker Cam Gill on injured reserve. Jackson and Franklin have been designated as eligible to return in the regular season.

Guard Ike Boettger, running back Mike Boone, safety Rudy Ford, tight end Jacob Hollister, tight end Jesper Horsted, and tight end Jordan Matthews were all released while, as previously reported, edge rushers Amare Barno and DJ Wonnum remain on the physically unable to perform list. Running back Jonathon Brooks will stay on the non-football injury list.

All rosters are likely to change in the coming days and the Panthers may see more movement than most. They have the No. 1 position in waiver claims, so they will have their pick of players let go around the league on Tuesday.